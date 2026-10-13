 Azerbaijan's first patient to undergo a heart transplant from a deceased donor has died - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Azerbaijan's first patient to undergo a heart transplant from a deceased donor has died - PHOTO

1news Staff14:55 - Today
Azerbaijan's first patient to undergo a heart transplant from a deceased donor has died - PHOTO

A resident of the Tovuz district, who was the first person in Azerbaijan to receive a heart from a deceased donor, has died.

As APA reports, the condition of Tovuz district resident Rashad Mammadaliyev suddenly deteriorated while he was on his way to the doctor. During the examination, it was determined that he had died.

Let us recall that on October 31, 2025, a heart transplant from a deceased donor was performed in Azerbaijan for the first time.

The heart of the deceased donor was transplanted into Tovuz district resident Rashad Mammadaliyev, born in 2006.

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