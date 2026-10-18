Heavy rains expected in several regions of Azerbaijan, floods forecast on rivers

Unstable weather is expected in the regions of Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the National Hydrometeorology Service.

According to the forecasters, on October 20, rain will fall in the mountainous and foothill areas of Azerbaijan, with local downpours accompanied by thunderstorms expected in some places, and hail will fall.

Amid the abundant precipitation, floods and mudflows are forecast on a number of rivers of the Greater and Lesser Caucasus.