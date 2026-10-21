 Price per barrel of Azerbaijani oil approaches $120 | 1news.az
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Price per barrel of Azerbaijani oil approaches $120

1news Staff10:27 - Today
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Price per barrel of Azerbaijani oil approaches $120

The price of one barrel of Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on the world market rose by $1.15, or 0.97%, to $119.68.

A source in the oil market told Report about this.

The price of November futures for Brent oil was $118.13 per barrel.

The price of one barrel of Azeri Light on a FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan rose by $1.54, or 1.43%, to $109.21.

In Azerbaijan's state budget for the current year, the average price of 1 barrel of oil is calculated based on $65.

The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 — $15.81, and the highest in July 2008 — $149.66.

In Azerbaijan, this brand of oil is produced under the contract for the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields. The share of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in the contract is 35.3%.

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