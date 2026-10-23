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Japanese writer Ryu Murakami dies

Jamala Sujadinova10:17 - Today
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Japanese writer Ryu Murakami dies

Japanese writer Ryu Murakami, who gained fame for his works "Almost Transparent Blue," "Coin Locker Babies" and "In the Miso Soup," has died at the age of 74.

As 1news.az reports, the corresponding information was published in local media. The circumstances and causes of the writer's death have not been specified.

The farewell ceremony for the writer was held within a close family circle.

Ryu Murakami is considered one of the prominent representatives of contemporary Japanese literature. His novel "Almost Transparent Blue," published in 1976, brought him wide recognition. Among the author's other notable works are the novels "Coin Locker Babies," released in 1980, and "In the Miso Soup," published in 1997.

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