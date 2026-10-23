Donald Trump, who turned 80 in June, said during a speech before supporters in Iowa that he does not consider himself an elderly person.

"I'm not elderly, no, I'm in my 40s. I feel the same way I did at that age," the American leader noted.

In addition, Trump reported that he had successfully passed medical cognitive ability testing three times. He also expressed the opinion that taking such tests should be mandatory for all presidential candidates.

"I think any presidential candidate should be required to take cognitive tests," he emphasized.

It was reported earlier that the White House had excluded a journalist from the British newspaper The Independent from the press pool covering Trump's working trip to the state of Iowa.

Source: Argumenty i Fakty