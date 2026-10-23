Iran has issued an ultimatum to its neighbors

Iran has demanded that Middle Eastern countries refuse to support Washington in the event that hostilities with Tehran resume.

As stated by Feda-Hossein Maleki, a member of the Iranian parliament's commission on national security and foreign policy, regional states have been presented with a demand to refuse any support for the United States.

According to him, during the 40-day war Iran struck bases in any country that the United States used to carry out an attack.

Earlier, The New York Times wrote that Washington and Israel may carry out further strikes on Iran after the midterm elections in the United States.

Source: RIA Novosti