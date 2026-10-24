 President Ilham Aliyev watched opening ceremony of FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Politics

President Ilham Aliyev watched opening ceremony of FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

1news Staff19:25 - Today
Read in other languages:AzərbaycancaРусский
President Ilham Aliyev watched opening ceremony of FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

The official opening ceremony of the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival was held at the Baku Crystal Hall on October 24.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their family members, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended the ceremony.

The head of state, the First Lady, their family members, and the FIFA President are watching the Azerbaijan vs Timor-Leste match.

Share:
1063

In focus

Politics

President Ilham Aliyev watched opening ceremony of FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

Sport

Opening ceremony of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival is being held in Baku

Sport

189 countries in one city: Baku hosts a tournament football has never had

Politics

President Ilham Aliyev watched opening ceremony of FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

The president of Mongolia will visit Belarus for the first time

R4 and the E3 call for a diplomatic solution to regional conflicts

Elin Suleymanov: The South Caucasus has shown the world the path from conflict to normalization through trade

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Israel's Elbit Systems to supply Azerbaijan with missile systems worth $235 million - VIDEO

Armenia's NSS: Azerbaijani citizen got lost and ended up in Armenia — authorities working on his return

Farhad Mammadov: What's happening with the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

A review of the president's activities over the past week has been posted on his social media accounts

Latest news

WSJ: U.S. prepares for possible resumption of strikes on Iran

Today, 22:33

Olive Festival opening ceremony held in Baku - PHOTO

Today, 22:10

Famil Khalilov: The President's congratulations will give the players additional motivation

Today, 21:50

Thai hospitality and Arabic flair: five years of family vacations at Centara Mirage Dubai

Today, 21:34

Shocking details emerge about man killed in mass brawl in Baku

Today, 21:10

Azerbaijan's national team opens the FIFA U-15 World Cup with a big win

Today, 21:00

Drones attacked an Ozon logistics center in Omsk - VIDEO

Today, 20:55

State Security Service detains murder suspects in mass brawl in Baku

Today, 20:20

Two people detained on suspicion of espionage in western Iran

Today, 20:00

Opening ceremony of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival is being held in Baku

Today, 19:35

Scandal at a Baku kindergarten: it has emerged what happens in blind spots without cameras - VIDEO

Today, 19:29

President Ilham Aliyev watched opening ceremony of FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

Today, 19:25

Fars: Explosion occurs on oil supertanker in the Strait of Hormuz

Today, 19:07

The president of Mongolia will visit Belarus for the first time

Today, 18:43

Volkswagen prepares to cut more than 10,000 additional employees

Today, 18:21

Fragments of a UAV found on Latvian territory

Today, 17:57

Geneticist discusses the risks of the "Angelina Jolie gene"

Today, 17:30

Azerbaijani chess players win medals at the European Club Cup

Today, 17:20

France detains 135 people on a day of mass demonstrations across the country

Today, 17:00

Dilyara Aliyeva has received a new position

Today, 16:15
All news