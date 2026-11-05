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Russia declares Georgian party undesirable

1news Staff12:08 - Today
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Russia declares Georgian party undesirable

The Prosecutor General's Office of Russia has declared the activities of the Georgian political party "Droa!" (Georgian for "It's Time!") undesirable in the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the press service of the supervisory agency.

"The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation has declared the activities of the Georgian non-governmental organization 'Droa!' undesirable on the territory of our country," the press service said.

The NGO, registered in Georgia in 2021 with the status of a non-commercial organization — a political party — is part of the opposition alliance "Coalition for Change."

"[Droa] members hold pronounced Russophobic positions and are aimed at discrediting our country's actions in the Georgian direction. They oppose the normalization of bilateral relations with Russia in the political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres, and demand the resumption of the visa regime and the termination of direct air service between the countries. They believe that Russia occupied Abkhazia and South Ossetia, violated the norms of international law and the sovereignty of the Transcaucasian state," the Prosecutor General's Office noted.

The party's activities are "oriented toward the so-called exposure of the local ruling elite's ties with Russia, the dismantling of Georgia's one-party system, and the promotion of the idea of the country's accelerated integration into the European Union." The leader of Droa accuses Georgia's ruling party of supporting a pro-Russian course and of attempts to isolate the state from the process of European integration.

Source: TASS

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