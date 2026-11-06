Trump says Iran does not adjust proposals on its nuclear program without the U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump claims that Iran does not make any changes to proposals concerning its nuclear program without the knowledge of the United States.

"They don't do anything without our approval," Trump said on November 5 while speaking with reporters at the White House, answering a question about Tehran making changes to proposals concerning its nuclear program. "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. They don't do anything without our consent," the American leader added.

"It makes no difference what they are considering. They will not have a nuclear weapon, and they know it," Trump said in response to a question about whether he was familiar with Iran's proposal at the talks.

At the end of October, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei stated that Iran has not yet made a new official decision regarding its nuclear doctrine, but discussions are underway about the possibility of changing it in the event of a new war.

Source: TASS