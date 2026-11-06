 Trump says Iran does not adjust proposals on its nuclear program without the U.S. | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Trump says Iran does not adjust proposals on its nuclear program without the U.S.

1news Staff08:53 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Trump says Iran does not adjust proposals on its nuclear program without the U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump claims that Iran does not make any changes to proposals concerning its nuclear program without the knowledge of the United States.

"They don't do anything without our approval," Trump said on November 5 while speaking with reporters at the White House, answering a question about Tehran making changes to proposals concerning its nuclear program. "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. They don't do anything without our consent," the American leader added.

"It makes no difference what they are considering. They will not have a nuclear weapon, and they know it," Trump said in response to a question about whether he was familiar with Iran's proposal at the talks.

At the end of October, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei stated that Iran has not yet made a new official decision regarding its nuclear doctrine, but discussions are underway about the possibility of changing it in the event of a new war.

Source: TASS

Share:
881

In focus

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev signs decree creating Zangilan Agropark

Society

How can victims of insults on social media protect their rights in Azerbaijan?

World

Trump says the deal being prepared on Ukraine will cover all of Europe

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

World

Armenia's Ministry of Economy says it is possible to give up the Russian market for fish exports

U.S. Democrats seek to repeal Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods

Armenia and the United Kingdom sign a defense cooperation program for 2026–2027

Trump displays a red cap reading VETO on his desk

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Europe takes to the streets, while European governments keep looking for someone to blame

Russian government extends temporary ban on diesel exports by producers

IRGC: Another tanker struck a mine in the Strait of Hormuz

Khamenei said that Iran will determine the conditions for ending the war

Latest news

Armenia's Ministry of Economy says it is possible to give up the Russian market for fish exports

Today, 11:50

Pashinyan: Armenia and Turkey will establish diplomatic relations in the near future

Today, 11:45

U.S. Democrats seek to repeal Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods

Today, 11:40

Azerbaijan and Italy hold joint military training - PHOTO

Today, 11:37

Has Iran taken aim at the Khudafarin bridge? – Embassy statement

Today, 11:35

Pierpaolo Piccioli is leaving the post of creative director at Balenciaga

Today, 11:33

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Today, 11:05

How can victims of insults on social media protect their rights in Azerbaijan?

Today, 10:55

Armenia and the United Kingdom sign a defense cooperation program for 2026–2027

Today, 10:47

Trump displays a red cap reading VETO on his desk

Today, 10:33

Head and sales manager of the "Omid" store chain arrested

Today, 10:20

California governor commutes all death sentences in the state to life imprisonment

Today, 10:18

Murder of two Azerbaijani brothers in Georgia: suspect detained

Today, 10:15

Azeri Light price approaches $107

Today, 10:08

EU Reporter: Secularism as a shield: lessons from Baku, Tbilisi, and Yerevan

Today, 10:05

Met Gala 2027 theme announced

Today, 10:02

Azeronline joins the Quince Festival as a digital partner

Today, 09:53

Azerbaijan hands Ministry of Finance a corporate governance role in state companies

Today, 09:41

Internet access and gadgets to be recorded: new details of the household census

Today, 09:40

Katy Perry's ex-husband Russell Brand found guilty of rape and harassment - VIDEO

Today, 09:36
All news