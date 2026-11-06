Tanker comes under fire in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman

A tanker came under fire in the Strait of Hormuz not far from the coast of Oman.

This was reported by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center of the British Navy.

According to the center, the report of the incident came in with a delay. The captain of the tanker, which was heading outbound through the Strait of Hormuz, reported an explosion in the area of the waterline on the vessel's port side. The incident occurred 16 nautical miles east of the city of Khasab.

UKMTO specified that all crew members are safe. The vessel retained its ability to move under its own power and continued along its route.

Additional information about the tanker, including its name and port of registry, was not provided. The incident occurred on November 5.