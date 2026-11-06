Iran shoots down 16th U.S. MQ-1 drone over Qeshm Island

Another, the 16th, American MQ-1 drone has been intercepted and destroyed over Qeshm Island.

This was reported by the press service of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the armed forces).

"A few minutes ago, the 16th American MQ-1 drone was intercepted and destroyed by a new modern IRGC air defense system operating under the country's unified air defense network in the skies over Qeshm Island," the statement says.

According to the IRGC, the downed aircraft is a reconnaissance and strike drone of the U.S. Army of the MQ-1 family. The report notes that the series of failed reconnaissance missions by the adversary "has cast a shadow over the command" of Brad Cooper, while IRGC personnel are constantly monitoring the actions of the adversary's aviation and the flight patterns of such drones.