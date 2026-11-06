The head of Ukraine's delegation at talks with Russia and the U.S. in Abu Dhabi has been revealed

The head of Volodymyr Zelensky's office, Kyrylo Budanov, told CBS News that he will lead the Ukrainian delegation at the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi.

He said that he does not expect a significant breakthrough at the talks, but considers the very fact that the meeting will take place to be progress, CBS News reports.

Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine on a Ukrainian settlement are scheduled for November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi. The press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that the talks will discuss mutual security guarantees for Russia and Ukraine. The Russian delegation will be headed by the aide to the Russian president, Vladimir Medinsky.