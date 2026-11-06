Putin confirms talks to be held on November 10 in Abu Dhabi

Trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi are set to take place on Tuesday, November 10.

This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with the Security Council, the Kremlin reports.

"As you know, next week, on Tuesday, trilateral talks on the Ukrainian issue are due to begin in the Arab Emirates. So we are grateful to the leadership of the Arab Emirates, they consistently help us in the search for solutions," Putin said.

The president also specified that he had invited the members of the Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi to the Security Council meeting. "That is why I propose to talk briefly on this topic," Putin stated.

In addition, the Russian leader specified that, apart from the topic of the talks in Abu Dhabi, he would discuss with the Security Council the provision and strengthening of food security.

Source: RBC