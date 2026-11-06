Trump: Without me, Israel and the entire Middle East would have been destroyed
Read in other languages:Русский
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Israel and the entire Middle East would not exist today if he had not stopped Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.
"Israel, and indeed the entire Middle East, would not exist today if I had not stopped Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Nobody wants to say it, but everyone knows it's true!" Truth Social quoted him as saying.
326