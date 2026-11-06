 Trump: Without me, Israel and the entire Middle East would have been destroyed | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Trump: Without me, Israel and the entire Middle East would have been destroyed

1news Staff23:20 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Trump: Without me, Israel and the entire Middle East would have been destroyed

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Israel and the entire Middle East would not exist today if he had not stopped Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.

"Israel, and indeed the entire Middle East, would not exist today if I had not stopped Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Nobody wants to say it, but everyone knows it's true!" Truth Social quoted him as saying.

Share:
326

In focus

President's Diary

Sadyr Japarov congratulated President Ilham Aliyev

President's Diary

A video about the trip to Jabrayil and Zangilan has been published on the President's social media pages - VIDEO

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended inauguration of first phase of Jahangirbeyli village in Zangilan - PHOTO

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

World

Stephen Miller to become new White House chief of staff

Trump: Without me, Israel and the entire Middle East would have been destroyed

France's Interior Ministry to deploy 70,000 people to maintain order at November 7 protests

Putin confirms talks to be held on November 10 in Abu Dhabi

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

11 tankers burned in the Strait of Hormuz in nine days

IRGC: Another tanker struck a mine in the Strait of Hormuz

Poland says the situation around the Constitutional Court is stabilizing

Protests in Zurich turn into open clashes with police - VIDEO

Latest news

Stephen Miller to become new White House chief of staff

Today, 23:45

Trump: Without me, Israel and the entire Middle East would have been destroyed

Today, 23:20

France's Interior Ministry to deploy 70,000 people to maintain order at November 7 protests

Today, 23:05

Putin confirms talks to be held on November 10 in Abu Dhabi

Today, 22:50

Sadyr Japarov congratulated President Ilham Aliyev

Today, 22:30

Children in the U.S. were given candy containing a narcotic substance on Halloween

Today, 21:45

The head of Ukraine's delegation at talks with Russia and the U.S. in Abu Dhabi has been revealed

Today, 21:20

Participants of the NGO Cooperation Forum address President Ilham Aliyev

Today, 21:00

Forty-four trees planted in Istanbul in memory of the martyrs of the Patriotic War - PHOTOS

Today, 20:40

In Armenia, 30% of surveyed citizens do not know the country's president

Today, 20:05

A video about the trip to Jabrayil and Zangilan has been published on the President's social media pages - VIDEO

Today, 19:45

Erdogan: Peace agreements on the Gaza settlement are not being implemented

Today, 19:25

Iran shoots down 16th U.S. MQ-1 drone over Qeshm Island

Today, 18:55

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended inauguration of first phase of Jahangirbeyli village in Zangilan - PHOTO

Today, 18:50

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of Zangilan City Education Complex - PHOTO

Today, 18:44

Criminal case of Kamran Asadov: state prosecutor announces requested prison terms

Today, 18:30

Azerbaijan's tumbling national team becomes three-time world champion

Today, 18:15

Permanent Representation of Nakhchivan in Baku abolished

Today, 18:05

In Azerbaijan, families of martyrs and persons with disabilities resulting from the war were provided with another 130 apartments - PHOTO

Today, 18:00

Prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN discussed - PHOTO

Today, 17:50
All news