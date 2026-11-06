Stephen Miller to become new White House chief of staff

Stephen Miller, who serves as deputy chief of staff to the U.S. president and is among his most trusted advisers, will become chief of staff starting Monday.

American leader Donald Trump announced this on November 6.

"I am pleased to announce that Stephen Miller, who serves as deputy chief of staff of the White House in the Trump administration and is one of my closest advisers, will become chief of staff [of the White House] starting November 9, 2026," he wrote on his social network Truth Social.

Trump also added that the current chief of staff, Susan Wiles, who, in his assessment, has done outstanding work, will move to a nongovernmental structure connected with his political activities.