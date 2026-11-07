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U.S. announces $20 million reward for information about Iran's nuclear program

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U.S. announces $20 million reward for information about Iran's nuclear program

The United States has set a reward of up to $20 million and announced its readiness to provide assistance in traveling abroad in exchange for information about the Iranian nuclear program, the State Department reported.

Payments for information about the facilities and equipment of the Iranian nuclear program, their location and relocation, and the personnel associated with it have been established under the U.S. State Department's "Rewards for Justice" program.

"In 2025, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that Iran is enriching uranium to 60% purity — a level that falls just short of the 90% needed to create a nuclear weapon," the State Department's statement says.

It also notes that Iran is "the only state without nuclear weapons that produces uranium with such a high level of enrichment," and, according to expert estimates, this amount "may be enough for several nuclear weapons" if the enrichment process continues.

The statement also emphasizes that the regime's failure to comply with IAEA safeguards obligations has led to the agency losing "continuity of knowledge" about the production and stockpiles of key components in Iran, including centrifuges.

Source: Interfax

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