Alen Simonyan: "Armenia must not commit self-immolation because of the war between Russia and Ukraine"

Armenia's Security Council Secretary Alen Simonyan stated that he does not consider it acceptable to sacrifice the republic's interests to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, and spoke out against the idea of Armenia joining the Union State of Russia and Belarus.



"Why should I lead the Republic of Armenia and, I apologize, lay it on the altar of the Russian-Ukrainian war? For the sake of what? I do not agree with this, and I think there is no one here who would agree that we should go and commit self-immolation because Russia and Ukraine are at war," Simonyan said, speaking at the Second World Armenian Summit.



He emphasized that Armenia is a small country forced to take into account the existing geopolitical realities, but this does not mean that it should give up its right to its own existence and security.



Simonyan also stated that he is a fierce opponent of the idea of Armenia joining the Union State of Russia and Belarus.



"I believe that a person who thinks that Armenia should be part of the Union State of Russia and Belarus is a disgrace. I am an enemy of this idea. This cannot be," Simonyan stated.



Source: News.am