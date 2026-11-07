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Qatar urges the U.S. and Iran not to wait for the best moment for a settlement

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Qatar urges the U.S. and Iran not to wait for the best moment for a settlement

The United States and Iran should not wait for the perfect moment to conclude a peace agreement, missing the opportunity to agree on a deal that would prevent further escalation.

This was stated by Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

"We will never get a perfect peace agreement. But we cannot just wait for that moment <...>, avoiding the conclusion of a good deal that will stop the escalation," he said, speaking at the Oxford Union debating society. The head of the Qatari government emphasized that Doha continues to make mediation efforts to normalize the situation in the region.

Al Thani believes that the American administration remains committed to settling the conflict with Iran and preventing escalation in the region even after the U.S. midterm elections, which were won by the Democratic Party.

"What happened in the elections may affect their (the U.S. – ed.) policy in the future, but it does not affect their intentions. <...> Even after the elections, the intentions and willingness to take steps to find a solution still remain," he said.

According to the head of the Qatari government, over the past few weeks Doha and Washington have done joint work to contain the situation in the Middle East. He added that at the moment the negotiation process is "not as active as it was a few days ago," but contacts are not ceasing.
Qatar is one of the key mediators in the indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran. On November 2, Reuters reported that a Qatari delegation had traveled to Tehran to discuss a possible deal with the Islamic Republic's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The next day, the official representative of Qatar's Foreign Ministry, Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari, confirmed that the negotiators had returned to Doha after meeting with their Iranian counterparts. As noted by the ministry, Washington and Tehran remain committed to dialogue and are now studying the Qatari proposals for settling the conflict. On November 6, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, discussed diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Source: TASS

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