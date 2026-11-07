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Azerbaijani gymnasts win silver at the World Championships in China

1news Staff16:41 - Today
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Azerbaijani gymnasts win silver at the World Championships in China

Members of Azerbaijan's national trampoline gymnastics team, Seljan Makhsudova and Magsud Makhsudov, have won a silver medal at the 39th World Trampoline and Tumbling Gymnastics Championships in Nanjing, China.

As 1news.az reports, in the final of the mixed synchronized trampoline program, the brother-and-sister duo scored 52.010 points and took second place.

With this result, Seljan and Magsud Makhsudov became the first representatives of Azerbaijan to win a silver medal at a world championship in the mixed synchronized program.

In the final, gymnasts from Belarus won gold, while representatives of Japan took bronze.

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