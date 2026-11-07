Strong wind expected in Baku — Warning

Strong wind is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, as well as in some regions of Azerbaijan, on November 8-9.

This was reported by 1news.az with reference to the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

It is noted that in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, as well as in Mingachevir, Naftalan, Neftchala, Hajigabul, Gobustan, Gusar, Khizi, Goranboy, Dashkasan and Agstafa, in accordance with an orange warning, a westerly wind will blow, with its speed intensifying to 20.8-28.4 m/s.

In Kalbajar, Lachin, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Guba, Khachmaz, Shabran, Siyazan, Shamakhi, Salyan, Gabala, Ismayilli, Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Lerik, Yardimli, Gazakh, Tovuz, Shamkir, Ganja, Samukh, Goygol, Gadabay, Shirvan, Yevlakh, Terter, Aghdam and Barda, in accordance with a yellow warning, gusts of westerly wind will reach 13.9-20.7 m/s.