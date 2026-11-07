Hakan Fidan: The Middle Corridor is a key element of the regional connectivity architecture

The diversification of transportation and energy routes is a strategic necessity for strengthening economic security and supply chains, said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, speaking at the 10th anniversary international TRT World Forum 2026.



The minister particularly emphasized the role of the South Caucasus region in the implementation of global logistics projects and called the Middle Corridor one of the key elements of this strategy.



“This route, passing through the South Caucasus into Turkey, forms a vital trade and transportation artery. The diversification of routes is becoming a strategic necessity. Another important project is connecting the Persian Gulf with Europe through Iraq and Turkey. In this way, we also seek to expand and diversify our energy portfolio,” Fidan noted.



According to him, the initiatives being implemented go beyond individual infrastructure facilities and form the basis for sustainable regional development.



“These are the cornerstones of a broader architecture of connectivity. They create opportunities in the regions and ensure the distribution of strategic benefits,” the head of Turkish diplomacy summed up.



Source: Anadolu