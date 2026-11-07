Turkey reveals program of Erdogan's visit to Azerbaijan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on November 8.

As 1news.az reports, this was written on the social network X by the head of the Communications Directorate of the Turkish leader's Administration, Burhanettin Duran.

According to him, the visit will be timed to coincide with Azerbaijan's Victory Day.

As part of the visit, a bilateral meeting will be held in Karabakh between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The meeting will discuss various areas of Turkish-Azerbaijani cooperation, as well as regional and global issues.