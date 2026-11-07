Trump orders Justice Department to investigate Democrats after their impeachment threat

U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed the country's Department of Justice to begin investigating the actions of members of the Democratic Party after they announced plans to conduct congressional investigations into the activities of his administration, his inner circle, and Republican donors.

As 1news.az reports, the American leader wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.

Trump accused the Democrats of persecuting Republicans, as well as of threatening the U.S. attorney general and other officials with impeachment, despite the absence of grounds for such actions. He called such threats "extortion at the highest level," accusing the Democrats of using state institutions for political purposes.

"They are also threatening our donors, some of the most respected people in the entire world, with imprisonment and many other forms of punishment merely because they are Republicans or supporters of Republicans. This is the weaponization of state institutions and lawfare on a completely different level," the head of the Washington administration wrote.

Separately, the U.S. president criticized Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin, accusing her of intending to persecute young people who share Republican values.

"Threatening letters were sent to many people, all of them innocent, from the political leaders of the Democratic Party. With this statement I am instructing the Department of Justice to immediately investigate this criminal act!" Trump concluded.