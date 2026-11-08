Donald Trump: Congressional election results were a step backward for the U.S.

The results of the midterm congressional elections have thrown the United States back into the past.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by American President Donald Trump on the social network Truth Social.

"The U.S. took a huge step backward in history with the results of the latest elections - even the Stock Market, which was a "ROCKET SHIP" under "TRUMP," lost 3 trillion dollars in a single day. But have no fear, we will be back, bigger and stronger than ever before!" the post reads.

Recall that midterm elections were held in the United States on November 3. Americans elected 35 of the 100 senators and all 435 members of the House of Representatives of Congress. Gubernatorial elections were also held in 36 states. According to the latest estimates by American media, the Democrats are winning a majority of seats in both chambers of Congress, which will begin work in its new composition on January 3, 2027.