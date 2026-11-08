Erdogan emphasizes the unity of Azerbaijan and Turkey - VIDEO
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A post featuring a video about his visit to Azerbaijan and his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev has been published on the page of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the social network X.
As 1news.az reports, Erdogan accompanied the post with the words: "We are united in everything: in joy and in sorrow, on our flags – the crescent... Azerbaijan – Turkey."
Birdir bizim her halimiz; sevincimiz, melalimiz; bayraklarda hilalimiz... Azerbaycan-Türkiye 🇹🇷🇦🇿 https://t.co/lqTHE6pqOG— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) November 8, 2026
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