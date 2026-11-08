Concert in Khankendi marking Victory Day ends with fireworks

A festive concert was held in the city of Khankendi on the occasion of November 8 — Victory Day.

As reported by the public relations department of the Service for Restoration, Construction and Management in the city of Khankendi and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, the concert program included songs on patriotic themes and colorful stage performances.

The event ended with colorful fireworks.

Residents of Khankendi and other participants of the event together shared the joy and pride in the historic victory won by the Azerbaijani people in the Patriotic War.