 Concert in Khankendi marking Victory Day ends with fireworks | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

Concert in Khankendi marking Victory Day ends with fireworks

1news Staff23:45 - 08 / 11 / 2026
Read in other languages:Русский
Concert in Khankendi marking Victory Day ends with fireworks

A festive concert was held in the city of Khankendi on the occasion of November 8 — Victory Day.

As reported by the public relations department of the Service for Restoration, Construction and Management in the city of Khankendi and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, the concert program included songs on patriotic themes and colorful stage performances.

The event ended with colorful fireworks.

Residents of Khankendi and other participants of the event together shared the joy and pride in the historic victory won by the Azerbaijani people in the Patriotic War.

Share:
1009

In focus

Politics

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Azerbaijani people on Victory Day

Politics

Erdogan emphasizes the unity of Azerbaijan and Turkey - VIDEO

Politics

Presidential Press Service prepares video report on meeting of Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Shusha

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Society

Concert in Khankendi marking Victory Day ends with fireworks

Congratulations on Azerbaijan's Victory Day displayed on electronic boards in Ankara

Visibility will decrease on a number of roads in Azerbaijan

MTP expedition in Karabakh and East Zangezur

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Photo exhibition “Revival of Karabakh: The Story of Azerbaijan’s Renaissance” on display in Baku Metro

Star shower over Azerbaijan: when and how to observe the Leonid meteor shower

Book presentation of "The War for Karabakh: Strategy, Technology, and Victory" held at IDD - PHOTO

Azerbaijani citizens put on the wanted list detained on the territory of Georgia

Latest news

Concert in Khankendi marking Victory Day ends with fireworks

08 / 11 / 2026, 23:45

Eight people injured in car crash in Dublin

08 / 11 / 2026, 23:40

Norris claims victory at the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix

08 / 11 / 2026, 23:20

Trump considers a resumption of U.S. strikes on Iran unlikely

08 / 11 / 2026, 23:00

Ukraine has determined the full composition of its delegation for the talks in Abu Dhabi

08 / 11 / 2026, 22:40

Congratulations on Azerbaijan's Victory Day displayed on electronic boards in Ankara

08 / 11 / 2026, 22:15

Hakeem Jeffries comes out in favor of impeaching the Pentagon chief

08 / 11 / 2026, 21:55

A message of brotherhood from Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan - VIDEO

08 / 11 / 2026, 21:35

Visibility will decrease on a number of roads in Azerbaijan

08 / 11 / 2026, 21:27

Erdogan's official visit to Azerbaijan concludes

08 / 11 / 2026, 21:05

MTP expedition in Karabakh and East Zangezur

08 / 11 / 2026, 21:00

Erdogan emphasizes the unity of Azerbaijan and Turkey - VIDEO

08 / 11 / 2026, 20:55

A festive concert was held in Baku on the occasion of Victory Day

08 / 11 / 2026, 20:35

Presidents, first ladies of Azerbaijan and Turkey meet with decorated service members

08 / 11 / 2026, 20:20

Staff of the Press Council and the Council on Media and Broadcasting visit Victory Park

08 / 11 / 2026, 20:10

Events held in a number of countries to mark Azerbaijan's Victory Day

08 / 11 / 2026, 19:50

Presidential Press Service prepares video report on meeting of Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Shusha

08 / 11 / 2026, 19:30

Donald Trump: Congressional election results were a step backward for the U.S.

08 / 11 / 2026, 19:20

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce congratulate Azerbaijan

08 / 11 / 2026, 19:00

Ascent to the Khari Bulbul peak organized on the occasion of Victory Day

08 / 11 / 2026, 18:40
All news