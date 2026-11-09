Georgian media widely covered the meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey - PHOTO

The official visit of the President of Turkey to Azerbaijan was at the center of attention of Georgian media.

As AZERTAC reports, Georgia's leading television channels, news agencies, and business publications promptly covered the course of the visit, publishing separate reports on the meeting of the President of Azerbaijan with the President of Turkey in Shusha and the statements made during it.

In its reports on the visit of the President of Turkey to Azerbaijan on November 8, Georgia's First Channel 1TV brought to attention the welcoming ceremony at the Fuzuli International Airport, then the official welcoming ceremony in Shusha, as well as the fact that the visit coincided with November 8 — Victory Day.

The television channel then presented in a separate report the speeches of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey at the joint press conference. The headline of the published news emphasized the Turkish President's support for Azerbaijan's efforts to ensure lasting peace in the region. The report also contained the Azerbaijani President's views on the eternal and unshakable nature of Turkish-Azerbaijani unity.

InterpressNews, one of Georgia's influential news agencies, also extensively covered the visit of the President of Turkey. The material published by the agency contained information about the official visit of the President of Turkey to Azerbaijan, the welcoming ceremony in Shusha, and the heads of state's statements to the press. The news also noted that the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey visited the memorial to the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

It should be noted that the interest of Georgian media in the visit arose not only on November 8. Three days before the visit, on November 5, the 1TV channel presented in a separate news report the statements of the President of Turkey about relations with Azerbaijan. The headline of the report emphasized that relations between the two countries go beyond ordinary diplomatic ties and that the existing fraternal relations are capable of overcoming any obstacles. The 1TV channel also covered the Turkish President's statement that there is no crisis in relations with Azerbaijan.

A similar statement also came to the attention of the InterpressNews agency. On November 5, the agency published a headline reading: "There are no obstacles that the brotherhood between Turkey and Azerbaijan could not overcome."

In addition, Georgian media outlets such as the Adjara TV channel and Tavisupleba radio also covered in their reports the visit of the President of Turkey to Azerbaijan, the meeting in Shusha, and the regional significance of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations.

Thus, in the approach of the Georgian media, two important aspects of the visit attract attention. The first aspect is the strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, the messages of unity and solidarity voiced by the heads of the two states. The second aspect is the importance of these relations from the standpoint of peace, security, and regional processes in the South Caucasus.

It is especially noteworthy that Georgian publications presented the visit not merely as a protocol event. The statements made by the President of Turkey ahead of the visit were also separately included in the agenda, and then the visit itself, the official meeting in Shusha, the meeting of the heads of the two states, and their speeches at the press conference were consistently covered.

The speech of the President of Azerbaijan emphasized the inviolability of Turkish-Azerbaijani unity, the solidarity of the two countries during the war, and the prospects for the further development of relations.

In the speech of the President of Turkey, the main attention of the Georgian media was drawn to the messages of support for Azerbaijan's efforts to establish lasting peace in the region, to restore Karabakh, and to shape a new era in the South Caucasus.

The approach of the Georgian media to this visit shows that Azerbaijani-Turkish relations are being tracked in Tbilisi's information agenda not only within the framework of bilateral relations, but also against the backdrop of regional processes in the South Caucasus. The coincidence of the visit with Victory Day, its holding in Shusha, as well as the statements of the presidents of the two countries about peace and cooperation in the region occupied a special place in the publications of the Georgian media.