 EU congratulates Azerbaijan on State Flag Day | 1news.az
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EU congratulates Azerbaijan on State Flag Day

1news Staff10:35 - Today
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EU congratulates Azerbaijan on State Flag Day

The Delegation of the European Union in Baku has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of State Flag Day.

As 1news.az reports, the congratulation was published on the diplomatic mission's page on the social network X.

"The Delegation of the European Union joins the people of Azerbaijan in celebrating State Flag Day, paying tribute to the symbol of the country's independence, unity and national identity," the message says.

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