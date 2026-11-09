 Iran calls negotiations with the U.S. impossible amid blockade and war | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Iran calls negotiations with the U.S. impossible amid blockade and war

1news Staff12:33 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Iran calls negotiations with the U.S. impossible amid blockade and war

Iran's negotiations with the United States are impossible as long as the naval blockade and the war continue and Iranian assets remain frozen.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic, Esmail Baghaei.

"Can you imagine that we would enter into negotiations with America on various topics of interest to them, while the naval blockade still continues, the war continues, and our assets are frozen?" he noted during a briefing.

According to Baghaei, Iran's demands are based on the Islamabad agreements, which clearly spell out the obligations of both sides; the United States agreed to them but then violated them. Tehran is also demanding the lifting of the new sanctions imposed against it over the past months.

On November 1, Araghchi reported that consultations with mediators on the two-day plan to open the Strait of Hormuz are continuing, but there is no final result yet. Earlier, he stated that Iran had agreed during the negotiations to reduce to two days the timeframe for implementing the plan to open the strait. The reduction of the plan's timeframe from seven to two days, as Baghaei noted, is a sign of goodwill: if the United States shows seriousness, Iran will be able to fulfill its obligations within two days.

Source: TASS

Share:
1218

In focus

Opinion

Symbols of brotherhood: Shusha, Victory Day, and the answer of Aliyev and Erdogan to attempts to split the unity of Baku and Ankara

Politics

Erdogan: No one is capable of overshadowing the brotherhood between Turkey and Azerbaijan

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev awards Dragan Vladisavljevic the Order of Friendship

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

World

Olympic judo champion Riner to run for president of France

Pashinyan will travel to Turkey

3 Killed, Several Injured in Explosion at Izmir Plant – PHOTO – VIDEO – UPDATED

EU files lawsuit against IBM, Atos and Leonardo

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Woman tried to strangle a teenager on a football field during a school game

First vote results in the elections presented in the U.S.

Paris is boiling again: 46,000 discontented French took to the streets to protest price increases - VIDEO

Taxi driver kills wife and six of her relatives after an unsuccessful shift

Latest news

A new breath of strategic alliance: Shusha once again becomes a symbol of the unbreakable brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Turkey

Today, 16:25

Mesut Özil added to the database of the Mirotvorets website

Today, 16:15

Olympic judo champion Riner to run for president of France

Today, 16:00

Özgür Özel congratulated Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day

Today, 15:50

Pashinyan will travel to Turkey

Today, 15:40

3 Killed, Several Injured in Explosion at Izmir Plant – PHOTO – VIDEO – UPDATED

Today, 15:25

"They liberated Karabakh." Ilham Aliyev introduces heroes of the Patriotic War to Erdogan - VIDEO

Today, 15:08

The series "Vivant" has boosted tourist flow from Japan to Azerbaijan - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, 15:00

Erdogan: No one is capable of overshadowing the brotherhood between Turkey and Azerbaijan

Today, 14:30

Ilham Aliyev awards Dragan Vladisavljevic the Order of Friendship

Today, 14:22

EU files lawsuit against IBM, Atos and Leonardo

Today, 14:10

Media: Maduro turns to religion and philosophy in U.S. prison

Today, 14:10

Trump said Air Force pilots told him about fast-flying UFOs

Today, 14:00

November 8: The victory that changed geopolitics

Today, 13:45

Criminal proceedings initiated over brawl in Armenia's parliament

Today, 13:20

Niagara Falls illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag - VIDEO

Today, 13:00

Azerbaijan represented by a large delegation at COP31 in Antalya - PHOTO

Today, 12:55

Former Armenian defense minister summoned to the Prosecutor General's Office

Today, 12:45

Iran calls negotiations with the U.S. impossible amid blockade and war

Today, 12:33

Ilham Aliyev congratulates the King of Cambodia on Independence Day

Today, 12:25
All news