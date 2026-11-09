Iran calls negotiations with the U.S. impossible amid blockade and war

Iran's negotiations with the United States are impossible as long as the naval blockade and the war continue and Iranian assets remain frozen.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic, Esmail Baghaei.

"Can you imagine that we would enter into negotiations with America on various topics of interest to them, while the naval blockade still continues, the war continues, and our assets are frozen?" he noted during a briefing.

According to Baghaei, Iran's demands are based on the Islamabad agreements, which clearly spell out the obligations of both sides; the United States agreed to them but then violated them. Tehran is also demanding the lifting of the new sanctions imposed against it over the past months.

On November 1, Araghchi reported that consultations with mediators on the two-day plan to open the Strait of Hormuz are continuing, but there is no final result yet. Earlier, he stated that Iran had agreed during the negotiations to reduce to two days the timeframe for implementing the plan to open the strait. The reduction of the plan's timeframe from seven to two days, as Baghaei noted, is a sign of goodwill: if the United States shows seriousness, Iran will be able to fulfill its obligations within two days.

Source: TASS