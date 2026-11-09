Erdogan: No one is capable of overshadowing the brotherhood between Turkey and Azerbaijan

Turkey and Azerbaijan are two brotherly states whose hearts beat in unison in joy and in sorrow, and which together overcome any difficulties.

No one is capable of overshadowing our solidarity, sincerity, and brotherhood, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated.

"My brother Ilham Aliyev and I embraced sincerely (during the visit). Those who seek disagreements between Turkey and Azerbaijan are wasting their time. Those who try to drive a wedge between us do not take into account the mutual affection of our peoples, their unshakable will, and historical ties," Erdogan emphasized, answering questions from journalists on the plane on the way back after his visit to Azerbaijan.

"Those who have understood that we cannot be crushed may try to undermine our unity and cohesion. We must be especially vigilant and attentive to such games," he said.