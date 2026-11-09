Iran gives the U.S. 48 hours to end the war

Tehran's proposal to end the war will be valid for only two days.

This was stated by Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi in a post on the social network X.

According to him, Washington must fulfill Iran's demands, including securing an end to the war on all fronts. In that case, the United States, as the minister noted, "will see the results."

Otherwise, Araghchi warned, Iran will choose the path of war. He stated that the country's "vigilant and battle-hardened warriors" will "rain hell down on you."

In addition, the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry mentioned the upcoming U.S. Congressional elections. In his opinion, Americans have already made their choice, and now it is time for the White House to make its own.