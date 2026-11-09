 Russian and Ukrainian delegations are heading to Abu Dhabi, where trilateral talks will be held | 1news.az
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Russian and Ukrainian delegations are heading to Abu Dhabi, where trilateral talks will be held

1news Staff19:00 - Today
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Russian and Ukrainian delegations are heading to Abu Dhabi, where trilateral talks will be held

The Russian delegation has flown to Abu Dhabi, where trilateral talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine will take place.

A source told TASS about this.

"The Russian delegation has flown to Abu Dhabi," the agency's interlocutor said.

Talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine on a Ukrainian settlement are scheduled for November 10-11. They will be held in Abu Dhabi. The Russian delegation will be headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, and the Ukrainian one by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Rustem Umerov.

As Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov reported, the talks will be devoted to security guarantees. He also noted the impossibility of the participation of European representatives in them, since a trilateral format had been agreed upon from the outset.

Earlier, the head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, Rustem Umerov, reported that the Ukrainian negotiating delegation had departed for Abu Dhabi to take part in a trilateral meeting with representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.

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