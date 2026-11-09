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Global report co-authored by Azerbaijan presented at COP31

1news Staff23:20 - 09 / 11 / 2026
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Global report co-authored by Azerbaijan presented at COP31

The report "Mission Belém – 1.5°C," prepared jointly by Azerbaijan, Brazil, Turkey, and Australia, has been presented to the public as part of the COP31 conference in Antalya.

As AZERTAC reports, the main goal of the report is to support the implementation of countries' climate commitments and national adaptation plans under the Paris Agreement on limiting the rise in global temperature to 1.5°C.

The report was prepared under the mandate issued to the COP29, COP30, and COP31 presidencies during COP30, held last year in Brazil, as a result of cooperation between Azerbaijan, Brazil, Turkey, and Australia.

During the preparation of the document in 2026, broad consultations were held with countries, international organizations, the private sector, and other stakeholders. The consultations took place over the course of the year in many countries around the world, including Azerbaijan (Baku and Shamakhi). In addition, 148 written submissions received from various countries and organizations were reviewed.

The report outlines solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing resilience to the consequences of climate change, and creating new economic opportunities in such areas as energy, industry, agriculture, forestry, oceans, healthcare, and urban planning.

The official presentation of the report will take place on November 16 in Antalya at a high-level event organized within the framework of COP31.

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