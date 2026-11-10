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Trump says the conflict with Iran is rapidly moving toward an end

1news Staff08:35 - Today
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Trump says the conflict with Iran is rapidly moving toward an end

The conflict with Iran is rapidly moving toward an end, but the U.S. wants a long-term solution that takes the interests of its allies into account.

This was stated by American President Donald Trump.

"We want a long-term solution, not just a short-term one. They will never get a nuclear weapon, but we need to make sure that this is long-term," he said at a press conference at the White House. "All of this is coming to an end quickly. But we need to take care of those who have treated us so well over the years," Trump added. He explained that he was referring to U.S. allies in the region. "We need to make sure that they have not suffered and will not suffer," he added.

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