Media: Netanyahu asks Trump daily to resume the war against Iran
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls U.S. President Donald Trump every day with a request to resume military action against Iran.
This was reported by the British newspaper Financial Times, citing a source.
"Netanyahu calls him every day [to urge him to resume the war]. Those inside the White House or outside it who do not want war are trying to fight this. Regional leaders tell him to avoid escalation and give priority to negotiations," the newspaper's interlocutor noted.
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