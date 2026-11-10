Resolution to impeach Pentagon chief introduced in U.S. Congress

U.S. House of Representatives member from the Republican Party Thomas Massie has introduced a resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, accusing him of exceeding his authority and violating the constitution.

The document contains eight counts of accusation, according to the congressman's official website.

Three counts are related to U.S. military actions against Iran. According to Massie, Hegseth violated the War Powers Act of 1973 by continuing operations without authorization from Congress, including after the expiration of the deadline stipulated by the law.

"By conducting combat operations in Iran for more than 90 days without authorization from Congress, Secretary Hegseth is breaking the law and must be held accountable," Massie said.

The other accusations concern military operations in Yemen and Venezuela, violations of legislation on the protection of civilians, and pressure on critics of President Donald Trump's administration.