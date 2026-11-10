 Resolution to impeach Pentagon chief introduced in U.S. Congress | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Resolution to impeach Pentagon chief introduced in U.S. Congress

1news Staff08:40 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Resolution to impeach Pentagon chief introduced in U.S. Congress

U.S. House of Representatives member from the Republican Party Thomas Massie has introduced a resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, accusing him of exceeding his authority and violating the constitution.

The document contains eight counts of accusation, according to the congressman's official website.

Three counts are related to U.S. military actions against Iran. According to Massie, Hegseth violated the War Powers Act of 1973 by continuing operations without authorization from Congress, including after the expiration of the deadline stipulated by the law.

"By conducting combat operations in Iran for more than 90 days without authorization from Congress, Secretary Hegseth is breaking the law and must be held accountable," Massie said.

The other accusations concern military operations in Yemen and Venezuela, violations of legislation on the protection of civilians, and pressure on critics of President Donald Trump's administration.

Share:
272

In focus

Opinion

Symbols of brotherhood: Shusha, Victory Day, and the answer of Aliyev and Erdogan to attempts to split the unity of Baku and Ankara

Politics

Erdogan speaks of large-scale reconstruction work in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

Politics

Erdogan: No one is capable of overshadowing the brotherhood between Turkey and Azerbaijan

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

World

Six people detained over factory explosion in Izmir

Another tanker carrying Russian diesel for the U.S. has changed course

Resolution to impeach Pentagon chief introduced in U.S. Congress

Media: Netanyahu asks Trump daily to resume the war against Iran

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Taxi driver kills wife and six of her relatives after an unsuccessful shift

Paris is boiling again: 46,000 discontented French took to the streets to protest price increases - VIDEO

Alen Simonyan urged Yerevan to abandon illusions about the "Russian umbrella" and not to give grounds for war with its neighbors

Woman tried to strangle a teenager on a football field during a school game

Latest news

Six people detained over factory explosion in Izmir

Today, 08:58

Another tanker carrying Russian diesel for the U.S. has changed course

Today, 08:45

Resolution to impeach Pentagon chief introduced in U.S. Congress

Today, 08:40

Media: Netanyahu asks Trump daily to resume the war against Iran

Today, 08:40

Trump says the conflict with Iran is rapidly moving toward an end

Today, 08:35

Turkish military to leave military base in Iraq

Today, 00:00

Global report co-authored by Azerbaijan presented at COP31

09 / 11 / 2026, 23:20

Spain wants to ban TikTok over videos of child sexual abuse

09 / 11 / 2026, 22:40

Turkey announces discovery of oil fields with reserves of 135 million barrels

09 / 11 / 2026, 22:30

Erdogan speaks of large-scale reconstruction work in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

09 / 11 / 2026, 21:05

Russian and Ukrainian delegations are heading to Abu Dhabi, where trilateral talks will be held

09 / 11 / 2026, 19:00

Iran gives the U.S. 48 hours to end the war

09 / 11 / 2026, 18:15

Death toll in Izmir factory explosion rises to 6 – PHOTO – VIDEO – UPDATED

09 / 11 / 2026, 16:40

A new breath of strategic alliance: Shusha once again becomes a symbol of the unbreakable brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Turkey

09 / 11 / 2026, 16:25

Mesut Özil added to the database of the Mirotvorets website

09 / 11 / 2026, 16:15

Olympic judo champion Riner to run for president of France

09 / 11 / 2026, 16:00

Özgür Özel congratulated Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day

09 / 11 / 2026, 15:50

Pashinyan will travel to Turkey

09 / 11 / 2026, 15:40

"They liberated Karabakh." Ilham Aliyev introduces heroes of the Patriotic War to Erdogan - VIDEO

09 / 11 / 2026, 15:08

The series "Vivant" has boosted tourist flow from Japan to Azerbaijan - PHOTO - VIDEO

09 / 11 / 2026, 15:00
All news