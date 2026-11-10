WSJ: U.S. evacuated aircraft from air base in Britain allegedly due to Iranian threat

On Monday, the United States evacuated refueling aircraft from the Mildenhall military base in the United Kingdom, allegedly due to a threat from Iran.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources.

According to them, U.S. officials have not yet determined the nature of the threat — whether it is "immediate or more general." The newspaper claims that two tankers were redirected to Germany in the morning, and several more were moved "to Germany and other locations" during the day.