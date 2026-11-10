Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry makes a post marking the day of remembrance of Atatürk - PHOTO
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has made a post marking the day of remembrance of the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.
As 1news.az reports, the post states:
"Today marks the anniversary of the passing of the founder of the Republic of Turkey, the outstanding statesman Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. With deep reverence and respect, we honor the memory of the great personality Atatürk, who left an indelible mark on world history."
Bu gün Türkiyə Respublikasının banisi, görkəmli dövlət xadimi Mustafa Kamal Atatürkün vəfatının ildönümüdür. Dünya tarixində silinməz iz qoymuş böyük şəxsiyyət Atatürkü dərin ehtiram və hörmətlə yad edirik. #BirMillətİkiDövlət 🇦🇿🇹🇷 https://t.co/21ujg4UqVd — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) November 10, 2026