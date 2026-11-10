Media: Manchester United has decided to fire its coach

The Manchester United management has decided to dismiss head coach Michael Carrick, The Athletic reports.

According to the source, the British specialist's resignation will be officially announced in the very near future, so that a new coach has time to prepare the players for the upcoming game against Liverpool, which will take place after the November international break.

In the match of the 10th round of the English Premier League (EPL), Manchester United drew with Birmingham's Aston Villa. The meeting, which took place at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, ended with a score of 4:4.

After 10 rounds, the "Red Devils" have eight points and are in the relegation zone, sitting in 18th place in the EPL standings.