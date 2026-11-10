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Politico: U.S. offers Moscow security guarantees for Ukraine for the first time

1news Staff10:10 - Today
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Politico: U.S. offers Moscow security guarantees for Ukraine for the first time

The United States has officially approached Russia with a proposal to provide Ukraine with security guarantees similar to those set out in Articles 4 and 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

This was reported by the newspaper Politico, citing two senior representatives of the American administration.

According to the publication's sources, Washington intends for the first time to officially raise with Moscow the question of providing such guarantees. It is assumed that it will be discussed during the talks on settling the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in Abu Dhabi.

"We have asked the Russians to provide Ukraine with security guarantees similar to Articles 4 and 5, provided that NATO also provides similar guarantees," a senior American official stated.

Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty provides for consultations between member countries in the event of a threat to their security. Article 5 enshrines the principle of collective defense, according to which an armed attack on one of the alliance's members is regarded as an attack on all.

At the same time, it remains unclear how the United States and its European allies will be able to provide Ukraine with guarantees of this level, given that the country is not a member of NATO.

As the publication notes, Moscow's agreement to such a proposal is unlikely, since it implies the preservation and strengthening of Western countries' military support for Ukraine.

Note that the talks involving representatives of the United States, Russia, and Ukraine are due to take place on November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi.

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