Iran calls on the U.S. to accept Tehran's seven conditions

Iran has accused the United States of spreading false information about negotiations and called on Washington to accept Tehran's seven conditions.

This was written on his social network X by the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei.

"Stop spreading false news about nonexistent negotiations. Stop denying the new order in West Asia. It is time to accept the seven conditions repeatedly put forward by Iran," he emphasized.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that negotiations with Iran could lead to an end to the conflict.

"They are talking to us, and they are talking very politely. We'll see what comes of it. But there is a good chance that all of this will stop," the head of the American administration said.