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Trump backed Hegseth amid impeachment resolution

1news Staff10:45 - Today
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Trump backed Hegseth amid impeachment resolution

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will continue to support Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, despite the resolution on his impeachment introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"Yes, I will support him. He won two wars. He was in charge of conducting military operations. We won everything. I have wonderful people," the American leader noted.

Trump also commented on the actions of Congressman Thomas Massie, a Republican from the state of Kentucky, who came forward with the initiative to impeach the Pentagon chief.

"Massie is a loser. Just as much of a loser as you are at CNN. And your ratings are the same, a failure. Massie is a loser. A real loser. Massie's heart is full of hatred. I heard what he did, but I don't want to look at it," Trump said.

Massie introduced the resolution on Hegseth's impeachment on November 9, accusing the Pentagon chief of malfeasance in office and abuse of official authority.

The lawmakers' main grievances are connected with the U.S. military operation against Iran, which was presumably carried out in violation of the country's Constitution, without direct approval from Congress.

Source: Vesti

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