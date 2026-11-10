Media: U.S. and Iran discuss preliminary agreement on nuclear program

Qatar and Pakistan have proposed a new settlement plan that could help resume negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

According to Al Arabiya, citing sources, under the proposal the United States has agreed to allow uranium enrichment in Iran up to 3.67%, and is also considering the possibility of unblocking Iranian assets worth between 6 and 9 billion dollars if an agreement is reached.

In addition, the parties are discussing the return of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Iran, the reduction of the uranium enrichment level, and the involvement of a third country to handle the stockpiles of highly enriched uranium.

The proposed plan also provides for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of the naval blockade.