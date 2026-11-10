Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Poland

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed condolences to Poland over the armed attack in Krakow, which killed six people.

As 1news.az reports, the corresponding post was published on the page of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on X.

"Deeply saddened by the news of the armed attack in Krakow, which resulted in the death and injury of many people. We extend our deep condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. In these difficult days, our thoughts are with the Polish people," the post reads.