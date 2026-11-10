Cevdet Yılmaz visits Azerbaijan's pavilion at COP31 - PHOTO

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz visited Azerbaijan's pavilion at COP31 in Antalya.

According to Report, he toured the pavilion and also met with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, the current state of cooperation between the two countries, and its future prospects.

Yılmaz emphasized the importance of Türkiye drawing on Azerbaijan's experience in organizing COP29 during the preparation process for COP31, and expressed gratitude for the support provided in this area.