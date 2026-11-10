Iran has developed the "Hormuz" missile

Iranian specialists have developed the "Hormuz" missile, which homes in on sources of radar emission and is designed to destroy enemy radar stations.

This was stated by Ali Balali, adviser to the commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of Iran's armed forces).

"The 'Hormuz' missile was developed to counter radar systems and has the ability to home in on sources of radar emission," the Iranian agency Fars quoted him as saying.

According to Balali, one of the areas of success for Iranian specialists is the development of missiles that use radar emission to detect and destroy the enemy's radar equipment. This, he noted, shows that Iran's missile industry has passed the stage of reproducing existing technologies and is able to create new weapons tailored to the needs of the battlefield.

The missiles of the "Hormuz" family were created on the basis of the Fateh and were presented in the 2010s: the "Hormuz-1" is equipped with a passive homing head for radio emission, while the "Hormuz-2" has an active radar homing head.

Source: TASS