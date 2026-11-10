Sadyr Japarov has nominated his candidacy for the post of president of Kyrgyzstan

The incumbent head of the Kyrgyz state, Sadyr Japarov, has notified the Central Election Commission of his decision to run for president of Kyrgyzstan.

This was reported to TASS by the republic's CEC.

"Today, November 10, the president of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Nurgozhoevich Japarov, applied to the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums with a statement nominating his candidacy for the post of president," a CEC representative said.

Japarov became the sixth candidate to submit an application to the Central Election Commission.

Earlier, applications to participate in the elections were submitted by former board member of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund Aimen Kasenov, former head of one of the districts of the Chui region Azamat Esenbekov, former head of the Financial Police Syimyk Japykeev, businessman Akai Kydyrov and the leader of the Kyrgyz communists Iskhak Masaliev.

The presidential election is scheduled for January 27 of next year. The nomination of candidates will end on November 13, after which the procedure for their registration will begin.