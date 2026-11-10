IRGC reports two tankers on fire in the Strait of Hormuz

Two tankers caught fire on Tuesday in the Strait of Hormuz after explosions on a route that had not been authorized by Iran.

This was reported by the public relations department of the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

«Two tankers that violated the rules on an unauthorized [by Iran] route of the Strait of Hormuz stopped after a powerful explosion and were abandoned while burning,» the statement published on the agency's Telegram channel says.

According to the IRGC Navy, one of the tankers, a supertanker, struck a sea mine. The second vessel, which, as claimed, was attempting to pass along the prohibited route with the support of American military aircraft, also became involved in the incident and came to a stop, engulfed in a severe fire.

The agency stated that the vessels had turned off their navigation and identification systems, ran into the «wall of fire» of the Strait of Hormuz and were abandoned off its southern coast.

The IRGC Navy warned that the unauthorized route is unsafe and stated that vessels cooperating with the American military and attempting to pass along it will meet a similar fate.