 Lavrov: Armenia has not submitted an application to withdraw from the CSTO and the EAEU | 1news.az
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Lavrov: Armenia has not submitted an application to withdraw from the CSTO and the EAEU

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Lavrov: Armenia has not submitted an application to withdraw from the CSTO and the EAEU

Armenia has not submitted an official application to withdraw from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"No such application (for Armenia's withdrawal from the CSTO - TASS note) has been received, just as no application for withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union has been received," the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry told journalists following the joint meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Ministers and the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the CSTO.

Source: TASS

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