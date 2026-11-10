Azerbaijan, Georgia, Bulgaria and Turkey sign agreement on "clean energy" - PHOTO

In Antalya, within the framework of COP31, the "Agreement on Strategic Partnership between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Bulgaria, Georgia and the Republic of Turkey in the field of clean energy" was signed.

As AZERTAC reports, the document was signed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, Turkey's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili and Bulgaria's Minister of Energy Iva Petrova.

The agreement is aimed at developing the "Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey-Bulgaria" green energy corridor, strengthening regional energy ties and diversifying transmission routes. The document provides for cooperation in the field of transmission and supply of clean electricity, the determination of the necessary conditions for its safe and uninterrupted transportation, as well as the improvement of fiber-optic communication within the framework of the project.

This initiative will contribute to the export of electricity generated in Azerbaijan from renewable energy sources to the markets of Turkey and Europe, the strengthening of the energy security of the partner countries and the transformation of our country into an interregional electric power hub.